See how to reduce under-eye bags, dark circles, and wrinkles

Today on ABC4 Utah we have Melinda showing Nicea exactly how fantastic Plexaderm can work and of course, she knows because she uses the product herself. You would never believe she is 60 years old!

If you have wrinkles or bags under your eyes and have considered injections or surgery, there are non-invasive solutions. It doesn’t have to just be from feeling tired, but under-eye bags and wrinkles can just be a part of genetics. The science behind Plexaderm uses the power of silicates derived from shale clay that work to tighten your skin in as little as 5-minutes without injections, without any prescription, without any real effort.

How it Works:

Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin.

This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes.

Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink from view in minutes0

While the results of Plexaderm are not permanent, we know you’ll love the way you look after your very first use.

Visit the Plexaderm website or call (800) 214-3981 where you can get their current Memorial Day special for ONLY $14.95 plus FREE Shipping or you can order the full bottle and save fifty percent!

This story includes sponsored content.