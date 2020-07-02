See how horses can help children with disabilities in therapy

Marley Juarez, Co-Founder and Director of Operations at Strides Pediatric Therapy spoke with Rick Aaron on ABC4 today to tell us some information about their outpatient therapy services.

We at Strides Pediatric Therapy offer outpatient therapy services to kids ages 0-21 with a variety of disabilities or needs. We are conveniently located in Eagle Mountain, Utah, just 30 minutes or less from Salt Lake County, Tooele County, and Utah County.

Strides Pediatric Therapy was formed by a small group of professionals who worked together to bring our vision to life. Our founders and executives are an active part of our treatment team and of everyday operations at Strides. We came together and identified a need in our community and then created a clinic that would meet that need.

We built Strides Pediatric Therapy based on the idea that therapy services should be easy to access and child-centered. Our organization offers all therapy services in one convenient location and uses consistent weekly appointments to make scheduling easier. Each child’s team of therapists meets regularly to address ongoing goals and progress together. We are located on ten acres and focused on giving parents and siblings an enjoyable place to spend time while their child is in therapy.

Strides Pediatric Therapy offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, feeding therapy, mental health therapy, including individual and family sessions, as well as parent support groups, recreational therapy, and adaptive riding.

At Strides Pediatric Therapy, we wanted our organization to be entirely child-centered. We have a clinic building that has treatment rooms and a sensory/motor gym, but we also have nature-based spaces including a sandbox, a sensory trail, and an equestrian facility onsite that can be utilized during sessions. Strides is based on the principle that the child’s session can be adapted to what works for the child and their family on that day, whether that be in the clinic, outdoors, or in the barn.

All of our therapists at Strides Pediatric Therapy are trained to incorporate the use of a horse as a tool into their specialty. For physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy, the horse’s movement is used as a treatment tool to facilitate a change in a child, which is referred to as hippotherapy. The movement of a horse is used the same way a therapy swing or a therapy ball can be used and promotes a physical or sensory input within a PT, OT, or speech session.

Strides Pediatric Therapy mental health therapist can use a horse in their session through equine-facilitated psychotherapy, and our recreational therapist uses the horses in our adaptive riding program, where a child learns to care for and ride a horse, all while working on physical, social, emotional, or cognitive goals.

