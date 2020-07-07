Say hello to summer and goodbye to tobacco

Ryan Bartlett from the Tobacco Prevention and Control Program spoke with Emily Clark on ABC4 today about ways to help with saying goodbye to tobacco.

During stressful situations, it’s easy to fall back into habits you’ve been trying to break such as smoking. We want to provide you with resources and ways to manage your stress along with other tips to keep your summer smoke-free.

Tobacco Prevention and Control Program wants to challenge you to break the habit of smoking and vaping and pick up a new hobby this summer whether it’s hiking, biking, walking, cooking, crocheting or whatever else that will distract you from smoking.

The last few months have been stressful on all of us. Many are worried about effects of COVID-19 and how it will impact our lives, our families and our community.

Now, more than ever, people are wanting to stay healthy and we want to help by making your summer smoke and vape free.

There are ways to handle stress without smoking that the Tobacco Prevention and Control Program wants to encourage the community to try. You can increase your chances of quitting while improving your health and reducing your stress levels at the same time by reaching for your gym shoes instead of a cigarette.

While we’re all practicing social distancing and some are trying to stay away from gyms, taking a walk outside or going for a hike is still a great way to reduce your stress.

If you’re not able to go for a walk or get some exercise when anxiety hits, try to practice deep breathing. Meditation, yoga, or other relaxation exercises can help you cope with a tough situation. Experiment with different methods, then stick to the ones that work best for you.

During this time, be sure your diet is staying consistent and as healthy as possible. Be sure to eat regular meals and limit caffeine and alcohol.

The final thing the Tobacco Prevention and Control Program wants to encourage you to do is to reach out to someone if you’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed. Whether it’s a trained counselor, supportive friend, support group, or family member, they may be able to offer you a fresh perspective on a stressful situation.

Challenge yourself, and your friends and family to join you, in making this summer your healthiest summer yet by staying smoke and vape free.

For more information about the Tobacco Prevention and Control Program and how they can help, visit their website, Youtube, Facebook, or Twitter.

