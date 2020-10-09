Safe and effective treatment for erectile dysfunction

Deena Manzanares is joined by Andrew Rinehart from Wasatch Medical Clinic on ABC4 this afternoon to talk about a safe and effective treatment for thousands of men struggling with erectile dysfunction.

Wasatch Medical Clinic treats erectile dysfunction in a different manner. No pills, no injections, and no surgery required.

Andrew Rinehart, a technician from Wasatch Medical Clinic talks about the many clinical studies that have been performed supporting this technology. There have been articles written in The Journal of Urology, Men’s Health, Fox News, and the European Association of Urology, and many more. You can view these on their website.

Men are hesitant to get their erectile dysfunction treated because it is something that is a taboo subject and can be viewed as embarrassing even though it doesn’t need to be. Correcting erectile dysfunction can help relationships and self-esteem if treated correctly.

Wasatch Medical Clinic has locations available in Murray and St. George so there is assistance no matter what end of the state you are in and right now, they have a special offer for ABC4 viewers. Get the information by viewing the video!

Call (801) 901-8000 or visit their website for more information on how Wasatch Medical Clinic can help you.

This article contains sponsored content.