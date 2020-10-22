Roofing repairs can be a drag, but they don’t have to be

Mike Ashworth, Owner of Ashco Roofing joined us on ABC4 to give us some information about his business and also tell us why he has been named “The Realtors Roofer.”

Mike tells Rick Aaron that the weather throughout the year can do some damage to our roofs. In Utah, we have Hail, Wind, Rain, Ice, and of course snow and it can all take a toll on our roofs if we aren’t keeping up on repairs. At Ashco Roofing you can be assured that your service will be simple and stress free from start to finish. In fact, they’ll guarantee it to you.

Buying a new house but cash is tight? You’ll want to give Ashco Roofing a call because they’re a member of the Northern Wasatch Association of Realtors and that means that no payment for roofing repairs is required until closing. Also, if you are given a bid, that’s what you pay. This is also why Ashco is called the Realtor’s Roofer.

Mike and Ashco Roofing have been serving the local market for quite a while so they’ve gained many years of experience and been able to refine their operations to benefit their customers when they’re moving.

A few other details about Ashco Roofing:

Over 150 verified 5-star reviews from real customers.

All types of roofing – Residential, Commercial, Repairs, TPO, Rubber Membrane, Asphalt, etc

Veteran Discount – All veterans get $500 off every new roof.

20-year labor warranty on all new roofs – warranties are fully transferable.

5-year labor warranty on all repairs.

With the cold weather approaching, make sure you reach out to Ashco Roofing on their website or give them a call at (801) 430-3983 for all of your roofing needs.

This article contains sponsored content.