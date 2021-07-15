Rodeo, Bulls, Queens, and Parades are in Utah

Doug Jessop of ABC4 Utah is in Nephi Utah today and he is taking a look at all of the exciting events that are coming up THIS WEEKEND at the Ute Stampede Rodeo! Come check out his trip through all the fun things you can have with your family!

The Ute Stampede Rodeo is turning 87 years old this year. Deemed one of the largest and traditional-based annual events in Utah. They provide action-packed specialty acts and events such as bull riding, bareback, bronc riding, team roping, steer wrestling, and barrel racing.

Come on out to the 87th Ute Stampede Rodeo from JULY 15th – July 17th and check out all the fun events they have to offer!

On Thursday, July 15th, they’re offering Family Night – Tough Enough to wear pink? Wear your pink proud to opening night of the Ute Stampede Rodeo.

From humble beginnings in 1934, the Ute Stampede has grown into one of Utah’s largest celebrations. The people of East Juab County salute friends and neighbors for helping the rodeo grow.

Each year in July, Nephi is opened up to a weekend that is filled with Parades, fun, and MUCH, MUCH MORE!

The Heritage and Western Parade

The Mammoth Prade

The Annual bathing beauty pageant

History of The Rodeo:

More than three-quarters of a century ago – In 1935, the Black Hawk Encampment was held in Nephi during the month of August. A relatively new activity as far as central Utah was concerned, was the main feature of the celebration that year, rodeo. Juab valley’s first professional rodeo was held in conjunction with the 1935 Black Hawk event.

The celebration featured programs from many of the neighboring towns throughout the valley. Although the other programs were well received and applauded by those in attendance it was the rodeo that gathered the most praise.

The early organizers intended the celebration to bring residents and visitors alike together to enjoy outstanding family activities and a wide variety of scheduled events.

In addition to all of the fun events, there will be food, fun, and games. Bring the family out and enjoy the rodeo, food, and parades!

