Riding UTA and COVID-19

Carolyn M. Gonot, Executive Director for UTA joins Emily Clark on ABC4 to discuss their commitment to safety and mask requirements for all riders, employees, and the community when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and UTA.

OUR COMMITMENT TO SAFETY:

The safety of riders, employees, and the community has been a top priority for UTA since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since mid-March, UTA has implemented multiple safety and disinfecting efforts that align with the health and safety recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Utah Department of Health.

RIDERSHIP:

As with many other transit agencies across the country, UTA ridership has seen a significant decline as businesses have implemented telecommuting, schools have been closed, and sporting and community events have been canceled.

As of June 24th, our ridership is down approximately 63% on Bus, 68% on TRAX, 70% on Paratransit, 76% on UVX, and 83% on FrontRunner.

As part of the ongoing effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus and ensure fiscal responsibility, we have implemented service adjustments to meet current ridership levels and allow for social distancing on our vehicles.

MASKS:

In response to the increased surge of COVID-19 cases in Utah, effective on July 1, 2020, UTA will require all riders and employees system-wide to wear face masks or coverings until further notice.

UTA’s mask requirement took effect June 27, 2020, for employees and riders in Salt Lake and Summit Counties, in compliance with their public health order requiring masks in public spaces.

UTA is providing face masks for riders who need them. Masks are available for pick up at UTA Customer Service locations and will soon be available to riders on transit vehicles.

UTA will be enforcing the mask requirement with information and education and will offer a mask to riders who don’t have one. It is not our intention to refuse service, and we will exempt children under 2 and those who have a physical or psychological condition that prevents them from being able to wear a mask.

Many Utahns depend on the essential service UTA provides. The requirement of face coverings for riders and employees ensures UTA can continue to serve the community in the safest way possible.

RECOVERY:

UTA shares the same goal as the state in reducing the spread of COVID-19 to keep the Utah economy strong and moving toward recovery.

UTA has assembled a Recovery Task Force to ensure a resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This group has been tasked with developing a customer-centric service restoration plan that recognizes the risk levels and geographic variances in the UTA service region.

UTA’s recovery effort examines both short-term demands and long-term outcomes with a detailed focus on ridership, financial sustainability, and rebuilding confidence in public transit.

More information on UTA’s recovery efforts can be found at rideuta.com/recovery.

COVID-19 UPDATES & INFORMATION FROM UTA: The latest COVID-19 updates and information from UTA can be found at rideuta.com/health, or on our Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

This article contains sponsored content.