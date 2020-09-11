Reduce key signs of aging in ten minutes or less

Plexaderm works in minutes to reduce some of the key signs of aging. If you have wrinkles, crow’s feet, or under-eye bags, get ready to be amazed.

Lifestyle Consultant Stephanie Jacoli with Plexaderm joined ABC4 to share the secrets of this amazing new technology and change the way you see yourself in the mirror.

“So many women, and men, seek the advice of professionals to help them look younger. Many times, a permanent solution is unaffordable and out of their reach,” Jacoli said. “Plexaderm is recommended by licensed specialists nationwide as an alternative, quick and effective cosmetic solution.”

Right now you can get a trial pack for $14.95 plus free shipping by calling (800) 214.3981.

For more information about Plexaderm visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.