Reclaim your life by healing your brain

Travis Whittaker, Maple Mountain Recovery’s Chief Business Officer joined Reagan on ABC4 to discuss what options they have available for recovery.

Maple Mountain Recovery offers cutting-edge technologies and professional knowledge that comes from long term experiences in the field of substance abuse and mental health treatment. The many different programs used are based on research and a passion to give clients the best treatment possible.

All programs are carefully chosen to help clients understand their challenges and how to treat themselves. During their stay, clients will also work with a recovery coach and a case manager to build a recovery and aftercare plan.

Programming at Maple Mountain Recovery is not only effective, it’s an experience that changes lives.

Most of the program incorporates Experiential Therapy to help give clients the best opportunity for success. Our clients enjoy long-lasting recovery and happy relationships.

Maple Mountain Recovery has a 3 Phase Approach:

Phase 1 – Assessment & Diagnosis – Maple Mountain Recovery assesses each patient to ensure they receive the proper diagnosis. By doing this, we are able to provide individualized treatments.

Phase 2 – Individualized Treatments – Maple Mountain Recovery uses a variety of evidence-based modalities & proprietary modules to treat specific issues.

Phase 3 – Guided Transition – Maple Mountain Recovery begins planning transition after one week and guides each person to individualized aftercare.

For more information about Maple Mountain Recovery visit their website or check them out on Facebook, Youtube, or Instagram.

This article contains sponsored content.