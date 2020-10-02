Protect your greatest asset; your home

We have had some interesting weather throughout the year and Today on ABC4 we want to focus on the damage that weather can do to our roofs. Hail, Wind, Rain, Ice or Snow can all take a toll. On the show, today with Rick Aaron is a local company that has decades of experience with roofing and repairing roofs.

When your home is compromised by rain, wind, or hail, call Bear Creek Roofing for a free estimate. Our 25 years of experience in the industry and superior results are the core values that we represent. Let our team of local Utah roofing experts help you with a full roof replacement or repair that will best protect your home; your greatest asset.

Tim began his roofing career as a means to put himself through college and it then became a skill and trade for which he enjoyed enough to start Bear Creek Roofing. His hard work and values has made a reputation that he and his family are very proud of.

Bear Creek Roofing has become the best in the industry. Locally owned and operated for over ten years, they focus on hiring skilled laborers that are the best at delivering customer service and satisfaction you can expect from a premier roofing company.

Our new roof warranty covers 10-year for labor and workmanship and up to 3 years on repairs.

For more information visit the Bear Creek Roofing website or give them a call at (801) 668-6379.

