Options with Breast Cancer

Roger Hansen, M.D., Radiation Oncology with Ogden Regional Medical Center joined Emily Clark on ABC4 to discuss Breast Cancer Awareness and the different options available if you do have breast cancer.

According to a recently published study, weekly diagnoses of breast cancer dropped by more than 50 percent at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. More important now than ever. As safe to do as it ever has been – we are taking maximum precaution.

Fortunately, most mammograms come back clear, but for women who do have breast cancer, radiation therapy does help them. There are different types of radiation therapy. Today we are talking about what TomoTherapy Treatment does.

Conventional radiation therapy delivers a wide beam of radiation from only a few angles. The TomoTherapy treatment system uses its unique CT scanner design to deliver radiation continuously from all angles around the patient, delivering precise beams that conform to tumors and minimize healthy tissue damage.

Dr. Roger Hansen tells us that a good candidate for Tomotherapy is a patient who has cancers that have returned, even if you have already had radiation therapy, even if you have been told by others that you are not a candidate for more radiation.

TomoTherapy Treatment provides highly precise targeting and attacking cancer cells and this helps to effectively treat hard-to-reach and complex tumors. It also customizes treatment delivery specifically for you. No two cancers are alike but conventional radiation therapies often treat them the same way. The TomoTherapy system lets your radiation oncology team design a personalized treatment plan for you and adjust it at any time during your course of treatment.

Below are few other things about TomoTherapy Treatment:

It minimizes damage to surrounding healthy tissue, so you have a lower risk of pain and complications.

It helps you live your life during the course of treatment. The treatment itself takes only a few minutes a day, and you are in and out in as little as 10 minutes.

It is noninvasive and as painless as having a CT scan or an X-ray.

It can result in fewer and less severe side effects. Many patients feel better than they expected they would while undergoing TomoTherapy treatment.

It can be used in combination with surgery, chemotherapy, and other medications to attack your cancer in many ways at once.

