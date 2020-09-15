Only 4 more days to visit the Utah State Fair

The good news, the Utah State Fair is happening, and they’ve taken all the right protocols to keep both employees and attendees safe. The number of people allowed per day is limited, each vendor has their temperature checked upon arrival every morning, masks are worn, social distancing is encouraged, and hand sanitizing stations are set up throughout the fairgrounds.

The Utah State Fair has over 150 years of history celebrating the Agricultural roots of Utah and celebrates fun on over 65 acres of wonder and awe. This year, the Utah State Fair is being re-imagined as ‘A September to Remember.’

‘A September to Remember’ will highlight our Agricultural History and add a sprinkle of old past time favorites: rides, animals, and traditional Fair food.

The Utah State Fair has it all from funnel cakes to BBQ, to home goods and crafts, animals, Barnyard Friends, Livestock Auction, rides, live music, and more.

Available:

CARNIVAL RIDES: Century Wheel, Fun Slide, Merry Go Round, Moby Dick, Pharaoh’s Fury, Wacky Cowboy Coaster, Tilt a Whirl, U Toon Fun House, Wiggle Wum, Airport Helicopters, Monster Trucks, Up Up and Away Samba Balloons, Euro Bungee, Speed, and Black Out!

MUSIC: Jagertown, Deep Red Dirt and Royal Bliss are a few of the local legends coming to play!

The Utah State Fair has implemented a new APP for food and beverages this year. Save time and order online! Download the APP on Apple or Android, enter your information, search your favorite foods, place your order from your phone and go straight to the food window to pick up your food when it is ready.

Stop by the Utah State Fair or follow them on their website!

This article contains sponsored content.