October is Breast Cancer Awareness month

Dr. Kathryn Everton, a radiologist at Lone Peak Hospital joined Emily Clark on ABC4 to talk about the October and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Utah consistently ranks last in women getting mammograms and Dr. Kathryn Everton emphasized that recent studies have shown that the importance of getting mammograms starting at the age of 40 can decrease breast cancer deaths by 30-40%.

In addition, cancers found on mammograms are smaller and often more treatable if found later on. Lone Peak Hospital is saving lives by finding breast cancer early and also improving the quality of life after treatments.

Routine screenings have become one of the best ways to help diagnose breast cancer. 75% of the people diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history and no other identifiable risk factors. Your greatest risk is having breasts and getting older.

What to expect during the exam:

You’ll be given a gown to wear in place of your top and will be asked to remove necklaces. You can keep your bottoms on.

During the procedure, the technologist will place one breast on a “tray” that raises or lowers, depending upon your height. She’ll then position your breast, head, arms, and torso to get the best test results.

Your breast is then pressed against the tray by a clear plate. You’ll feel some pressure for a few seconds as your breast tissue is spread out. Most women find it uncomfortable, but not necessarily painful. If you have too much discomfort, please tell the technologist.

You will be asked to hold your breath for a few seconds as the image is taken.

The entire process typically takes less than 30 minutes.

You will be notified of your test results in writing. If you identify a primary care physician or gynecologist at registration, they will also be sent your results.

Lone Peak Hospital wants to remind patients that delaying routine care can have serious consequences and their facility is

For more information about mammograms and Lone Peak hospital, please visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.