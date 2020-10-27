New steps for Intermountain Community COVID-19 testing sites

Intermountain Healthcare’s community COVID-19 testing sites are undergoing some changes to help address the growing demand as cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Utah.

The goal of the new testing protocols is to enhance a better flow for the testing process, reduce wait times, and improve the atmosphere for the public and caregivers.

The demands for testing has continued to increase, including for patients who are needing pre-operative screenings or who’re preparing to deliver a baby at the hospital. Even those needing a negative test to travel out of state, have added to demand.

Here are the new testing steps for Intermountain Healthcare’s COVID-19: Community Test sites:

Reserve Your Time First Online – Intermountain Healthcare is asking everyone who desires to be tested for COVID to go to their website and fill out the symptom checker. In the end, if the criteria is met for a test, you will be asked to select an Arrival Window to reserve your spot at a location for you. The online symptom checker can function in English and Spanish.

Saliva-Based Testing – For the most part, the days of nasal swabs are gone as saliva tests have replaced them for people age six years and older. This test definitely comes with a new comfort level than the swab test. NP swabs are still available to those under six.

Whether the test is be taken at home or done at a test location, there are certain precautions that need to be taken in advance. Please do not take anything by mouth 30 minutes before testing. This includes eating, drinking, brushing your teeth/using mouthwash, mints, smoking, chewing tobacco, etc.

Self-Isolate – While you’re waiting to get an appointment, waiting for results, and feeling symptoms that have been listed with COVID-19 – you should self-isolate. Most results will be available within two days. Your results will be available in Intermountain’s My Health+ digital health app as soon as they are available.

In the meantime, everyone can stay safe out there by following these steps: wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid crowds, wash your hands frequently, and stay home if you’re sick.

For more information, check your symptoms, or schedule a test, visit the Intermountain Healthcare’s website.

