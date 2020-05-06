New CALL-UP Program rolled out with the University of Utah

Surae Chinn with ABC4 spoke with Dr. Jeremy Kendrick with the University of Utah Health who currently practices inpatient psychiatry where he works with children and adolescents.

Utah now has a state-wide psychiatric consult service. UNI has teamed up with the Utah State Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health to create the Consultation Access Link, Line, to Utah Psychiatry (CALL-UP). CALL-UP is a new legislative funded program designed to address the limited number of psychiatric services in Utah and improve access to them. This state program will help serve patients ages 24 and younger at no cost to providers or patients in the state of Utah.

The goals of the program are to:

Optimize primary care providers’ ability and confidence to diagnose and treat mild to moderate mental health issues.

Improve the quality of care and health outcomes for patients by affording early interventions.

Promote and improve mental health and physical health integration.

Ensure appropriate referrals for individuals with serious behavioral health concerns.

This psychiatry consult program will support primary care providers in meeting the treatment needs for their patients’ mental health.

