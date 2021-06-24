New Administrator named at Intermountain LDS Hospital

Heather Wall, who has been serving as the chief commercial officer for Civica Inc., has been selected as the new administrator for LDS Hospital.

Wall helped stand up Civica, Inc., a Lehi-based not-for-profit drug manufacturer that was incubated at Intermountain Healthcare and founded by leading health systems across the country with an aim to improve the availability and affordability of essential generic medications for hospitals. For her work at Civica, Wall was named to Modern Healthcare’s Top 25 Women Leaders list.

Wall is no stranger to LDS Hospital having served as part of the leadership team there from 2014 to 2017 as a regional operations officer. She has held a number of leadership roles at Intermountain, including partner in the Strategy/Enterprise Initiative Office, director of Systems Improvement, and director of Strategic Planning and Business Development.

LDS Hospital, one of Utah’s first hospitals opened in 1905 and has a great legacy of firsts. LDS Hospitals has been involved in several clinical firsts, like heart transplants and installation of medical computers, which have given the hospital both local and national recognition.

That excellence in care continues today as LDS Hospital provides award-winning care – even during the COVID pandemic. The hospital has consistently been recognized nationally as a top 100 hospital by US News and World Report and a center of clinical and surgical excellence for procedures, including total joints and bariatrics.

Some of Wall’s notable successes at Intermountain include developing a transparency initiative in conjunction with U.S. News & World Report, launching data scorecards to educate surgeons about their utilization patterns, and developing processes to improve the patient experience.

“I had the pleasure of working closely with Heather during her time at LDS Hospital a few years ago and have always been impressed by her energy, ability to grasp complex issues and find strategic, creative solutions to problems,” said Jim Sheets Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Specialty-Based Care for Intermountain. “Heather is a talented leader who epitomizes inclusivity and compassion. She brings a great vision to this role at an important time in the evolution of this legacy facility.”

As an administrator, Wall will oversee all operations at the hospital working closely with the nurse administrator and medical director. She will guide planning for the entire LDS Hospital campus and have accountability for the fundamentals of care at the hospital.

This article contains sponsored content.