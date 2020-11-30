Need help to protect loved ones?

Jordan Mitchell, Owner of Salt Lake Wholesale Sports is back with Rick Aaron on ABC4 Utah to discuss the civil unrest happening throughout the country in 2020 and how they’re helping to keep both law enforcement and the public protected.

It’s no wonder people are concerned about protecting their loved ones with the state of the country in 2020. So much so, the State’s largest law enforcement firearms and ammunition distributor is now turning to provide armor to both law enforcement and the public.

Not long ago the term body armor would have felt straight out of a video game. But in 2020, Jordan says it’s become an item on the average family’s disaster-preparedness checklist.

It’s because gun violence has spiked. People are reporting it is no longer strangers on the news. According to Pew Research, 44% of Americans say they personally know someone who has been intentionally or unintentionally shot, and 23% claim someone has used a gun to intimidate them or a member of their family.

With those kinds of statistics in mind, it’s no wonder civilians and law enforcement officers alike are concerned about their safety. Salt Lake Wholesale Sports has officers coming in to purchase not just their standard soft armor vest that is traditionally worn under their uniform, but also rifle plates, helmets, shields, and even backpack panels for their spouse and kids.

Loads of materials on the market today are capable of stopping a bullet, even an old thick yellow pages phone book can stop some bullets, but that doesn’t mean a phone book is the best tool for the job. Most body armor is made from either Kevlar, which is expensive and degrades with moisture and sunlight, ceramic which is heavy and once shot can shatter, and steel, which is really heavy and can turn the bullet into shrapnel flying around you.

Salt Lake Wholesale Sports has partnered up with HONOS armor using mostly Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene. It’s basically a very high-density plastic cloth. It’s a shock absorber, so it basically soaks in the bullet like a sponge, it is plastic so it doesn’t degrade with moisture, it is inherently stab-resistant and most of all it is very lightweight.

The ultimate goal is always to get away from the fight and to do so safely. If you’re a law enforcement officer going into a tense situation, or a mother protecting your family, you want to be able to get away from danger quickly. And that means you can’t lug around 20 lbs worth of steel plates on your chest. Lightweight handgun hard armor plates weigh in at less than a pound and Salt Lake Wholesale Sports even has armor designed to stop armor-piercing rounds that are only 4.2 pounds. When standard-issue military ceramic plates are over 8 pounds each and movement is life – every ounce counts.

Salt Lake Wholesale Sports offer’s free testing on the armor the same way they do ammunition and they push the armor to the limit so officers know exactly what it can and cannot do. For example, Level 3 rifle plates are tested to endure 3 rounds of .308 rifle ammunition. They shoot it at least 6 times. They also show that the armor we chose is over-built for a reason. It will still absorb as many rounds as you can fit without stacking them on top of one another.

Anyone qualified can purchase it, meaning anyone without a criminal history that would preclude them from being able to purchase. Salt Lake Wholesale Sports is open to the public. As a law enforcement contractor, they’re primary focus is agencies and their needs; nevertheless, they have a variety of products including Federal, CCI, Speer ammunition, HONOS Body armor, Flashlights, Pepper Spray, and all kinds of equipment anyone is able to purchase.

Salt Lake Wholesale Sports has almost doubled our output of Federal and Speer ammunition this year due to the increased demand for firearms and ammunition. It’s true they’re still back-ordered despite the fact they’re doing double what they were 10 months ago; nevertheless, they’re able to help ensure the law enforcement agencies, security firms, and their officers are able to practice, train, and prepare for the worst possible scenario with the right equipment and best ammunition on the market.

For more information about Salt Lake Wholesale Sports, you can call them at (801) 485-4867 or visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.