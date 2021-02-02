National Wear Red Day is this Friday, February 5th and the American Heart Association is asking Utahns to join us and wear red to take a stand, prioritize their health and drive change.

In its 17th year, the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement has funded life-saving women’s research, advanced public health policy, championed closing gender gaps in research and STEM, and created a platform for women to address their greatest health risk – cardiovascular disease.

The American Heart Association recently noted an alarming decline in the awareness that cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women – and too many women, particularly our youngest most diverse women, remain unaware.

The price of cardiovascular disease is high and 1 in 3 women will pay that price with their life. Exacerbating this, our youngest most diverse women are the least aware that CVD is the No. 1 killer of women.

Women, especially Blacks and Hispanics, are disproportionally impacted by heart disease and stroke. New data from a study published in Circulation suggests younger generations of women, Gen Z, and Millennials, are less likely to be aware of their greatest health threat, including knowing the warning signs of heart attacks and strokes. That’s why it’s important for all women to take charge of their heart health and encourage others to do the same.

One is Too Many

2020 was a year like no other, but we’re still standing. When women come together, there is nothing we can’t achieve. COVID, heart disease, stroke – we won’t let it beat us. It’s time to take action. Why? 1 in 3 women are dying from cardiovascular disease.

Losing even one woman is not an option.

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement is issuing an urgent call to raise awareness about the No.1 killer for women in the U.S.

Go Red for Women

Go Red for Women – nationally sponsored by CVS Health – is the American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative to end heart disease and stroke in women. Go Red for Women is working in communities around the world to help women understand that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat and that they should take action to lower their risk

As the trusted, passionate and relevant force for change to eradicate heart disease and stroke in women, Go Red for Women remains steadfast and committed to meeting the comprehensive health needs of women – at every life stage. Grounded in science, Go Red for Women creates powerful solutions that ensure all women are aware of their leading cause of death and provide the tools and resources to treat, beat and prevent cardiovascular disease.

Go Red has had a profound impact on women’s health and will continue to remove the barriers women face to achieving good health and well-being and continue to be a champion for women and women’s health.

Go Red for Women empowers women to take charge of their physical, mental, and maternal health through Research Goes Red – an initiative with Verily’s Project Baseline that places women in the driver’s seat to accelerate scientific change through equitable representation in clinical trials and health research.

For more information please visit the American Heart Association website.

