May is Bike month with UTA

May is Bike Month and people are encouraged to keep their cars parked and ride their bikes. UTA suggests that you get your heart pumping and help improve the air quality by keeping your car parked and getting where you need to go. Combine the benefits of biking with the convenience of UTA!

Many people ride UTA and their bikes to work, school, stores, or other places every day and you can

too! Hop on your bike, get to your nearest stop (bus, TRAX, or FrontRunner), and ride UTA.

Get your heart pumping and help improve the air quality by keeping your car parked and getting

where you need to go.

While you might not be able to bike all the way to your destination, combine the benefits of biking

with the convenience of UTA to get you where you’re going. UTA makes biking and transporting your bike easy with several options. Their bike racks are very easy to use. In fact, hundreds of people every day take their bikes on the UTA system.

All UTA buses are equipped with bike racks. They have racks on many of their train cars as well. On TRAX and FrontRunner, there are several ways to secure your bike. Train cars equipped with bike racks have a bicycle icon near the door of the cars with bike racks. Storing your bikes is also easy.

UTA has many locations near a UTA TRAX or Frontrunner stops where you can store your bike. UTA is also a proud partner of GREENbike, Salt Lake’s non-profit bike share program. They developed this relationship with GREENbike to have stations located near UTA stops including Salt Lake Central for easy convenience to riders. Bikes can be rented by the hour or all day, or you can get an annual membership with GREENbike.

For additional information and demonstrations visit the UTA website.

This article contains sponsored content.