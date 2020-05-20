Maternal Mental Health: There is help for Postpartum Depression.

Emily Clark with ABC4 News spoke with Anj Lineback, LCSW at St. Mark’s Hospital, regarding the importance of Maternal Mental Health and what programs are available for all mothers.

May is a great month to focus on mothers and their needs. St. Marks Hospital offers a program 3 days a week that provides education and support in an intensive outpatient setting. These meetings are done virtually so people can join from anywhere. We are here to support anyone, anywhere whether you are having your baby at St. Mark’s or not.

Right now the community is seeing an increase in postpartum OCD and postpartum anxiety has definitely increased with COVID-19 and the earthquakes. If you are feeling sad or depressed, more irritable or angry, feeling like you can’t bond with your baby, or that you never should have become a mother, do not chalk it up to normal baby blues.

If you are feeling like this for more than 2 weeks after giving birth please call us for an assessment and we can help you find the best support solution for you whether that is engaging in our program or finding other resources.

St. Mark’s Hospital believes that women are special and we know you put your heart into taking care of everyone around you. That’s why we put that same passion and devotion into taking care of you.

In 2000, the Women’s Pavilion at St. Mark’s Hospital was opened and offers comprehensive care for women in a comfortable, secure atmosphere. They offer labor and delivery services, a Level III NICU, childbirth education classes, mammography, women’s physical therapy, and more.

