Making the auto buying process easier during the pandemic

Nick with Markosian Auto joined Nicea in the ABC4 backyard today to talk about how they’re helping to make the auto buying process easier and what steps they’re taking to help the economy.

Makosian Auto has been working on making the auto buying process easier prior to the coronavirus pandemic. With social distancing rules and the uncertain economy they’re ready to help all that are in need of a vehicle.

Nick Markosian is optimistic that the virus will pass and they can still get you into a vehicle – even with a furlough or unemployment. Right now it is a buyers market and there are many specials available.

Come see their inventory and locations and contact them to discuss the different options that are available.

This article contains sponsored content.