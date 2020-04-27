Make a Wish Foundations: 40th Anniversary

Today in the ABC4 backyard we spoke with Jared Perry, President & CEO, Make-A-Wish Utah about the 40th Anniversary of Make-A-Wish and how you can help them to continue to make children’s wishes come true.

At Make-A-Wish we work together with the community, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Research shows children who have wishes granted to them can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. The power of a wish extends beyond a moment.

When a child learns they can have a wish come true, they begin a journey that replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy, and anxiety with optimism. Wishes to create hope, a vital and healing component of medical treatment.

On April 29, 1980, a 7-year-old boy with leukemia made a wish that came true – Chris Greicius wished to be a police officer. This wish sparked a global movement that has delivered hope and healing to children, families, and communities around the world. This year, April 29, or World Wish Day, marks the 40th anniversary of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

In celebration of 40 years of wishes, Make-A-Wish is launching an attention-grabbing movement that will harness the collective star power of celebrities, sponsors, and millions of supporters worldwide.

There are many ways to get involved and support Make-A-Wish during our anniversary celebration including donating to our Wish Hero campaign, which will kick off in conjunction with World Wish Day. Many of our top supporters, including several local social media influencers, have teamed up to help us grant wishes throughout the month of May.

Follow Make-A-Wish Utah on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter to stay up to date with the exciting activities we have planned.

Crumbl Cookies and MAKE-A-WISH are teaming up together.

Today through May 2, Crumbl Cookies has partnered with Make-A-Wish on the launch of a new, wish kid inspired cookie called the Sour Patch Kids cookie o It is a sugar cookie with a Sour Patch Kids flavored filling, topped with buttercream and candy

A portion of all sales of the Sour Patch Kids cookie sold during this timeframe will be donated to Make-A-Wish in support of local wish kids.

Fans can try this cookie at any Utah Crumbl location or start an online delivery. In-store customers will be given the opportunity to make an additional donation to Make-A-Wish during check out.

