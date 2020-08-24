Make-A-Wish Foundation and COVID-19

Jared Perry, Make-A-Wish Utah President & CEO and also Cami Arnold, President & Shannon Huntsman from Distinguished Young Women joined Nicea Degering on ABC4 Utah to talk about fundraising efforts for Jazmyn.

Make-A-Wish grants the wish of children diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions in the United States and its territories. We believe that a wish experience can be a game-changer. This one belief guides us in everything we do. It inspires us to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve.

In 1985, a small group of local volunteers gathered to incorporate the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Utah. They began operations with a $5,000 start-up grant from St. Benedict Hospital in Ogden and granted 5 wishes that first year to Utah children.

The first Utah wish child, however, wanted to escape the December snow. She wished for a trip to Hawaii. Debbie was 15-years-old and self-conscious about the disabilities of her illness. She confided, “I want to walk on the edge of the ocean, and lay on the beach in the sand, and feel the sun on my skin, but I want to be in a private place where no one can see me.”

Donations of airline tickets from Delta and the donation of a house on a private beach in Maui transported her out of the Snowbelt and into the Pacific sun. And the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Utah was born.

Research has shown the Make-A-Wish foundation that children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness.

Like everyone else, the Make-A-Wish foundation was greatly impacted by the safety, travel, and economic concerns caused by COVID-19. These challenging circumstances have inspired Make-A-Wish to think creatively about how to bring hope and joy to Make-A-Wish kids during unpredictable and scary times.

The Make-A-Wish foundation is currently granting some of our most creative wishes to date and is doing so with the health and safety of our wish families, volunteers, staff, and community in mind. Reimaging the wish process has been a rewarding challenge; however, now more than ever before, we need the support of individual and organizational donors to grant the wish of every eligible child.

Distinguished Young Women is also a unique program that combines the chance to win college

scholarships with a program that offers Life Skills training to prepare young women for the world

after high school.

Each Distinguished Young Women program evaluates participants in the following categories:

Scholastics – 25%

Interview – 25%

Talent – 20%

Fitness – 15%

Self-Expression – 15%

Since 2010, the Distinguished Young Women of Utah has raised about $50,000 to grant wishes for Utah children.Each DYW member invites their family and friends to support their efforts. This year, we are trying to raise $5,000 to grant a wish. In addition to raising funds for wishes, our group has also held a princess party for past wish recipients.

This year, the inspiration for our fundraising efforts is wish kid Jazmyn.

Jazmyn is a 3-year-old girl who has been diagnosed with cancer. She wished to have her

own puppy. Jazmyn has wanted to have a dog for as long as she can remember. Soon, she will meet her new black and white Border Collie!

This year we plan to host our first-ever virtual princess party for Jazmyn!

For more information about the Make-A-Wish foundation and how you can volunteer or donate visit their website.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate to the Distinguished Young Women of Utah you can also visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.