Looking for longer and more holistic doctor visits?

JR Rowley from AMG Senior Medical visits ABC4 and speaks with Nicea DeGearing about who is a good candidate for house call doctor visits.

AMG Senior Medical offers a comprehensive medical group that includes a team of doctors, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, medical assistants, and practice managers.

Some of the advantages to having a house call from AMG Senior Medical are:

Longer and more holistic visits

No waiting rooms

Convenience

AMG Senior Medical‘s goal since inception is to provide the most trustworthy comprehensive mobile medical care in the business. In just a few short years they have grown to be the largest mobile medical group in the state.

If you are a Medicare aged senior citizen who has a hard time getting to the doctor’s office or a high-risk Medicare aged senior citizen that wants to limit their exposure to getting sick, you are a perfect candidate for AMG Senior Medical.

AMG Senior Medical can visit in a residential home or in an assisted/independent living facility, they offer a complete service program to keep you healthy and strong.

Services are provided on a first come first serve basis. When AMG Senior Medical is contacted they will go over a quick questionnaire to see if you qualify. If you would like to see if you qualify, call AMG Senior Medical at (801) 716-7008.

For more information about AMG Senior Medical, you can visit their website, LinkedIn, or follow them on Facebook.

If you or a family member are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 9-1-1.

This article contains sponsored content.