Look younger with Power Swabs in 7 days in just a few easy steps!

The first thing people notice is your smile. It’s an easier fix than you think with Power Swabs. You don’t have to go to the gym and spend tons of money on health products and losing weight. It can be fast and something you’re going to notice immediately.

Power Swabs takes five minutes to whiten your teeth. It has a patent technology that physically lifts and removes stains. It’s also rehydrating the enamel at the same time.

The hassle and pain of trays and strips are in the past. They also can be a big problem because most remove your enamel which causes a lot of pain that lingers for days.

Power swabs is clinically proven to cause zero to minimal sensitivity due to its hydrating properties. There’s no mess involved. Pop open the swab and in a circular motion, you apply it to your teeth, an easy two-step process.

If you call 800-663-2909 or visit the Power Swabs website you can get 40% off, plus free shipping and a free stain-out quick-stick.

This article contains sponsored content.