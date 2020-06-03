Look younger and live a healthier and more productive life

Today more and more people are doing what they can to look and feel younger. In addition to eating right and exercising, body and skin science can help those looking for a more youthful, vibrant appearance. Today on ABC4 we have Stephanie Vincent, Master Esthetician here from Regeneration Health to tell us more.

Body and Skin science can help with anti-aging treatments and fillers. If you are looking for a more youthful, vibrant appearance, the choice is simple! The FDA approved Botox and Dysport to reduce moderate to severe lines and wrinkles by blocking nerve impulses which reduce the movement of the treated muscles. Botox is also used to soften crow’s feet around the eyes. Treatments can last between 3 to 5 months and are safe and effective.

At Regeneration Health we have specialist trained to help with various needs including:

Weight loss

Hormone Health

Adrenal Fatigue

Thyroid Wellness

Hair Loss

And much much more

This Saturday, 06/06 Regeneration Health is having a botox party to welcome people to our new location in North Ogden. We are offering giveaways, filler deals, refreshments, and discounts as low as $8 a unit performed by Christina who is a registered nurse and specializes in injecting. Christina has over 20 years of experience and is very passionate about her career.

For more information visit Regeneration Health, Facebook, or call (801) 528-5392.

This article contains sponsored content.