Light the Night to help support the Cure for Cancer

Aubrey Allison, Light the Night Campaign Development Manager, and 16-year-old Joseph Biesinger and honored Hero joined Emily Clark on ABC4 to discuss the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and their Light the Night Campaign.

The light the night campaign is a series of fundraising events benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society funding of research to find a cure for blood cancers. The goal is to bring light to the darkness by ensuring access to treatment for all Patients and to bring communities closer together to help support those who are fighting cancer and those who have lost loved ones.

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society recently launched the Children’s Initiative and that is because 40% of pediatric cancer being blood cancer, and in the last 40 years, only 4 oncology drugs have been approved for first use in children, we knew we needed to focus heavily on finding safer treatments for pediatric patients and their growing bodies.

Treatment and chemo are so hard on children and their growing bodies can’t handle the aggressive chemo. About 80% of childhood cancer survivors develop one or more chronic health conditions as a result of their treatment. This is why the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is working to find safer treatments and support for these young patients and their families.

Joseph Biesinger is a pediatric cancer survivor and his family was connected to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for a couple of years helping our Pennies for Patients Program educating elementary students on blood cancers.

Joseph Biesinger tells us that he was diagnosed with Stage 2 Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma on June 3, 2014, at the age of 9. After what he thought was just a lingering bruise from a bike fall, turned into a diagnosis of Lymphoma.

A lot of my life changed from having to miss school for weeks at a time, being isolated in the hospital and missing holidays and my birthday, constantly having to wear a mask, and going through Chemo and losing my hair. – Joseph

Now Joseph is doing well, and is cancer-free and celebrating his anniversary. He has been in remission for 4 years.

The pandemic has been scary because since my Chemo treatment, and I’m still a little vulnerable, but at the same time, the masks and social distancing are nothing new for me like that what I did throughout treatment and I had to be isolated in the hospital for weeks at a time. I am one of the lucky ones. I met a friend while in the hospital and he is still battling many side effects from his treatment and continues to take about 20 pills a day to help him deal with his health issues from treatment Joseph tells us.

Light The Night is about our community coming together to bring light to the darkness of cancer. Throughout the evening we celebrate the cancer survivors throughout our community, we honor those that we have lost to cancer, and we reunite in our fight to see an end to cancer.

How to get involved:

Join us Saturday, October 10 th Virtually.

Virtually. Registered participants will receive the virtual log-in information in their email about 3 days prior.

Register here.

Companies, friends, and families create teams to participate.

Registration is free for people to experience the evening and be part of spreading the hope that we all need so much of right now and show their connection to cancer through our iconic lanterns, white is held by cancer survivors and those currently battling cancer, gold is held by those who have lost someone to cancer and red is held by those in support and simply want to see an end to cancer.

Incentives for fundraising starting with a 2020 Light the Night T-shirt and one of our iconic lanterns, both of which will be mailed to your house when you raise $100 or more.

For more information about the event or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society please visit their website and see how you can help.

This article contains sponsored content.