Lifestyle Medicine – Helping you stay healthy in all facets of your life

Optimal health is achieved by being actively engaged in a wellness lifestyle. Lifestyle medicine focuses on keeping you healthy through nutrition, physical activity, better sleep, and managing stress.

Everyone can benefit from making healthier choices. We all struggle with something, whether that is going to bed too late, sneaking an extra cookie after lunch, or skipping an evening walk to watch our favorite TV show.

But when our choices lead us to develop chronic illness, that’s when lifestyle medicine can get us back on track to a healthier life. Lifestyle medicine has the most benefit for individuals struggling with high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol metabolism imbalances, fatigue issues, and anxiety/depression.

Intermountain Healthcare’s Lifestyle Medicine Program starts with a complete review of your daily routine. The Intermountain team takes a close look at your sleep schedule, eating habits, physical activity, and stress levels.

They also look at your family history to see where trends and potential risks may come from. Once they have the big picture, the team works with you to develop a personal action plan you can succeed with.

“The Intermountain Live Well and lifestyle medicine programs are not a diet,” said Julie Roberts, RN, from the Intermountain lifestyle medicine program. They’re not a boot camp. They’re not about the perfect body. They’re not about a quick fix, a six-week program, a band-aid, a fad. It’s a lifestyle, not a crash course. It’s about learning how to Live Well.”

Your lifestyle action plan will include:

Setting specific goals for each category of nutrition, physical activity, sleep, and stress

Addressing the barriers that would prevent you from reaching your goals and strategies to overcome them

Arranging follow up visits, phone calls, and reporting progress

Creating an accountability structure with family, friends, and the Live Well team

Sharing your plan with your support group

Lifestyle medicine evaluations typically last an hour. Follow up visits are usually 20-30 minutes and are highly encouraged to review progress and adjust your action plan as needed. Lifestyle medicine visits are covered by most insurance plans and do not require a referral from a physician.

“Based on research and a better understanding of the complex challenges we face in managing our health for a better quality of life, LiVe Well is about fresh ideas to help you make healthful choices and become more physically active in your journey to well-being through a healthier lifestyle,” said Roberts.

For more information or to learn more about the Intermountain Lifestyle Medicine Program, visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.