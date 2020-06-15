Leave the mess to the professionals

Carpet cleaning can be a messy business, but with Zerorez there’s nothing left behind. Jake Stone, general manager of Zerorez Salt Lake City, shared the difference between their technology and “the other guys.” with Reagan on ABC4 today.

Unlike their competitors, Zerorez does not use soap to clean, but rather what they call Powered Water. Water is run through an electrolysis process, altering the molecule. It is slick to the touch and has all the cleaning properties of soap, but none of the side effects. Soap can be difficult to rinse out and often leaves a sticky residue on the carpet. Powered Water eliminates the need for soap and dries just like water. It leaves nothing behind.

Leaving nothing behind seems to be the Zerorez motto.

This story contains sponsored content.