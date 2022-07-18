(ABC4 EXTRA) OptumCare Network of Utah is part of the health services and innovation company Optum. They are a group of doctors, advanced care providers, specialists, and hospitals that work together to provide Medicare-eligible patients with personalized and collaborative medical care through healthcare offerings like Optum Primary Care in Sandy and West Valley.

At the most basic level, keeping up with regular, recommended wellness checks serves as the best early detection system to make sure our bodies are working the way they should. It’s entirely possible to feel completely healthy, and still be in the early, or even more progressed, stages of a disease or other serious condition.

The good news is that early detection of many conditions, followed by treatment and control as directed by your doctor, can result in better outcomes, and lowers the risk of experiencing serious complications if left undetected or untreated.

First and foremost, everyone, regardless of age, family history, preexisting conditions, or other factors, benefits from regular health screenings. Certain people among us, though, should consider more regular or wide-ranging screenings. There are additional tests recommended for women, for example, to screen for cervical and breast cancers. Some minorities and those from traditionally underserved populations have higher incidence rates of some cancers, too, which may make more regular screenings recommended.

Certain activities, like eating an unbalanced diet, drinking alcohol to excess, or smoking, can be linked to certain cancers and other diseases, too. And it’s no secret that as we age, our bodies slowly but surely start to work with less efficiency than in our younger days, so for seniors, Optum often recommends more regular screenings for things like colon cancer, bone density degeneration, and other conditions.

Having a family history doesn’t always make you more susceptible to developing a particular condition, but some conditions like diabetes and heart conditions do tend to have a higher prevalence in those who share familial makeup. And of course, if you have a personal history of certain cancers and other conditions, you very likely want to consider more regular screenings.

The uniting factor in all of this? Talk to your doctor. Be honest about how you’re feeling, your medical history, and your risk factors, and your doctor will work with you to recommend the best course of screening schedules.

You may be wondering, what kind of screenings are best for me?

Depending on many of the factors listed above, some screenings are more widely recommended.

But some screenings are generally beneficial to most people.

These include screenings for things like obesity, diabetes, colorectal cancer, high blood pressure, and high blood cholesterol.

The single most important factor in finding out what screenings are best for you is to talk to your doctor.

After screening, if your results are normal, continue at the recommended frequency. A one-time screening only picks up conditions that are present at the time of the screening, so regular screenings will help detect conditions that may develop over time.

If you have abnormal results, follow up with your doctor immediately, even if you feel healthy otherwise. Early detection, again, along with early treatment, control, and follow-up, all contribute greatly to better health outcomes and can delay or sometimes prevent serious complications

As with all questions related to your health, your best course of action is to talk to your primary care provider. They’ll be able to take your medical history, preexisting conditions, and other risk factors into account and make the best possible recommendations.

