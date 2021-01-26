Inversions can’t be prevented, but pollution can. Leaders for Clean Air was established to improving Utah’s air quality by providing free electric vehicle charging stations to Utah businesses.

Leaders for Clean Air has been a UCAIR partner for many years, with the goal to improve our air quality by offering clean air alternatives with electric vehicle charging stations. People who are considering purchasing an electric vehicle are often concerned with where, when not at home, they are going to be able to charge their vehicle. Leaders for Clean Air is partnering with businesses to provide an answer to that very question.

Leaders for Clean Air know’s that in Salt Lake and Utah Valley’s Airshed, 50% of the pollution comes from tailpipe emissions. Switching to electric vehicles cuts emissions to zero. Leaders for Clean Air helps the installation process of Electric Vehicle charging stations painless for businesses. They do this by administering Rocky Mountain Power’s EV Charging station rebate program, along with a grant from UCAIR to make charging stations free or heavily reduced.

Why Businesses should install charging stations:

If businesses have the infrastructure their employees are six times more likely to buy an EV if the charging infrastructure is in place.

Electric Vehicles have zero emissions meaning having EV charging stations at workplaces can help immediately eliminate some of that 50% from our air.

Workplace charging eliminates range anxiety for employees and makes it possible for employees to make a zero emission’s commute.

To talk about a charging project, go to their website to schedule an appointment for them to come out to your business.

