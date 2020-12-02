Kurt Bestor Christmas live at Eccles Theatre

Salt Lake City, Utah — Emmy-award-winning and Grammy-nominated composer and performer, Kurt Bestor, announced he will hold his 2020 Christmas concerts via a Live Stream Event on Saturday, December 12th at 8:00 p.m, MST, presented by Minky Couture and Nate Wade Subaru.

A Kurt Bestor Christmas 2020 Live at the Eccles show was originally scheduled for December 9th – 12th but was postponed due to COVID-19 safety guidelines. This year marks 33 years of Bestor’s Christmas shows and has been made possible by support provided by the CARES Act, the Utah State Legislature through Utah Department of Arts & Museums, and is presented by MagicSpace Entertainment and generous sponsors like Minky Couture and Nate Wade Subaru.

In addition to Bestor’s popular holiday hits played by his all-star band and world-class orchestra, he will be joined by special guest performers, Violinist Jenny Oaks Baker and vocalist Ryan Innes, a finalist on The Voice, to celebrate the peace, joy, and unity of the holiday season.

“Ever since my live show at the Eccles was canceled, we have been working hard to find a way to bring A Kurt Bestor Christmas to the public safely this holiday season. We’re thrilled now to be able to share that we will be streaming the show right into your living rooms on December 12th,” said Bestor. “So grab your Christmas sweater, gather the members of your household and enjoy your favorite holiday snacks while tuning in on December 12th. Make sure to post/share using the hashtag #HomeForABestorChristmas and let us know you’re tuning in!”

All concert tickets previously purchased through ArtTix will be refunded to the original form of payment within 7-10 days. If tickets were purchased through someone other than ArtTix, patrons will need to reach out directly to inquire about a refund.

Live Stream Event tickets can now be purchased on their website and starting at $30 for a Live Stream Event. Bundled purchase options are also available that include a signed new CD and includes shipping and handling.

Bestor’s new holiday CD, entitled Christmas Time is Here, has 10 of his original arrangements and will be released on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The CD is made possible from a partnership with Minky Couture and features the orchestration he’s known for in his concerts featuring Bestor on piano and flugelhorn, his band, and orchestral back-up.

Two of the songs, “In the Bleak Midwinter“ and ”The Coventry Carol,” are brand new solo piano arrangements. He also included two of his popular original carols featuring nationally-known Utah-based singers, Ryan Innes singing a haunting and emotional version of “The First Christmas Day” and David Osmond who lends his voice to “Where in the World is Christmas.”

“After every Christmas concert, during the last 10 to 15 years, people have asked about the songs they heard and on which album they could be found. They’ve been disappointed to discover that so many of my concert songs had never been recorded,” said Bestor. “It may have taken me a while, but I’m excited to say that popular arrangements like “Christmas Time is Here,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (played on my flugelhorn), and “All Through the Night” are a part of my new 10-song Christmas album.”

The Christmas album will be available for purchase at all Minky Couture Utah locations and on Kurt Bestor’s website.

“I never dreamed, when I started this Yuletide journey 33 years ago, that I would be best known for my many Christmas arrangements and original carols and that I would perform in a yearly sold-out holiday show. But, I certainly am grateful it turned out this way,” said Bestor. “While it’s always hard to say that one album in one’s collection is the ‘favorite,’ this might very well be mine!

I am also thankful to my friend Sandi Hendry, founder of Minky Couture, for her support of this project. This album was recorded in 2020, which will always be remembered for the world Covid pandemic and for the social and political upheavals happening here in the US. Recording these songs with so many great musicians and close friends was, for me, a much-needed antidote to the din of news reports and the blare of social media. “Peace on Earth, Goodwill to All” never meant as much as it does right now and it’s my Christmas wish for everyone.” said Bestor.

ABOUT KURT BESTOR:

Kurt Bestor is an Emmy-award-winning and Grammy-nominated composer who, for almost four decades, has composed and arranged music in a myriad of styles and genres. Bestor has scored numerous feature-length films, television show themes and underscores, 18 popular albums in a variety of styles, a mix of live shows and commissioned works for choirs and orchestras, and his iconic song of peace, “Prayer of the Children,” which is still sung by choirs, groups, and soloists throughout the world. As a gifted performer, Bestor has performed his popular Christmas shows for 32 years to sold-out audiences throughout the western United States. People from Seattle to Dallas have enjoyed his easy-going manner and rapport with the audience as well as his distinctive arrangements of Yuletide favorites.

Bestor has also performed internationally, conducting and performing with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir, the Estonian National Orchestra, among others. When not performing his own music, Bestor spends much of his time arranging music for a myriad of musicians including Tony-award winning singers Kelly O’Hara, Nathan Gunn, Megan Hilty, Sutton Foster, and Brian Stokes Mitchell, as well as for popular instrumentalists such as violinists Jenny Oaks Baker and Caroline Campbell.

This article contains sponsored content.