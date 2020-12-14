Keeping your home warm in the winter

Dan Dearden, Owner, and Visionary with Just Right Heating and Cooling joined Emily Clark on ABC4 Utah to talk about the importance of yearly maintenance of your heating and cooling system.

Dan tells viewers that the annual service is very important. Every year furnaces in northern Utah run about 2,300 hours. If you compared that to driving a car, it would be like putting 138,000 miles on your car every winter.

In every warranty from every brand of furnace and air conditioner, there is a clause that states that the equipment must be serviced annually. If you don’t have records of this service, the warranty can be voided.

Furnaces mostly break down when it is the coldest and they are working the hardest, like Christmas and New Years Day. It’s always better to catch a problem early so that you can take care of it when it is convenient and less expensive for you. Neglected furnaces can become dangerous. Don’t take chances with your family’s safety.

Dan with Just Right Heating and Cooling suggests you use Companies with Certified Technicians. The heating and air conditioning trade are the least regulated of all the trades. Including Utah and HVAC technicians are not licensed in most states. Manufacturers such as Trane, Lennox, Carrier, and Daikin recommend N.A.T.E. certification, to name a few.

If you Google “NATE Certification” you’ll find the website that will give you a list of companies that will employ N.A.T.E. certified technicians but watch out for low priced “Tune-Ups”. Companies that offer $39, $44, or even $59 dollar tune-ups, typically pay their technicians on commission. They are typically paid 10% to 20% of the “ticket” price. Can you imagine a furnace technician only making $3.90 for spending the 45 minutes to an hour that it takes to do a 26 point factory recommended service on a furnace?

The only way a commission paid technician can make a living is to sell you something else while he is there. Just Right Heating and Cooling pay’s their technicians by the hour. They have no reason to sell you something that you don’t want or don’t need.

