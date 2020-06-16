Is it time for the perfect Father’s Day and Kickoff to Summer BBQ?

Jason White, IFA Country Stores, Riverton joins Rick Aaron of ABC4 in the backyard for a kickoff to summer BBQ just in time for Father’s Day this June 21st, 2020!!

Today Jason shows us how to cook chicken wings and thighs and Blueberry Citrus Bread all using the grill. Visit your local IFA Country Store today where our experts will help you pick out the perfect grill so you can grill the things you love.

Most people think of IFA Country stores for only their farm and pet needs but they also have all you need for your BBQ’ing wants and needs. At IFA Country stores you get dad that new grill and cover he has been looking for with all the Traeger pellets he needs to make the perfect BBQ meal.

With Father’s Day around the corner and the kickoff to summer BBQing happening, it’s time to fire up the grill, prepare for your family party and take your barbequing to the next level. Anyone can become a grilling expert and IFA Country Stores has experts at every location to help you with all your barbeque needs.

Everyone knows when you have a pellet grill in the backyard. If it hasn’t happened already, you will–without a doubt–have a moment when a passing neighbor asks whether you own a smoker. The drifting pellet smoke provides an appetizing aroma, and they can’t help but notice. IFA Country Stores can help you with picking the best option for your grill.