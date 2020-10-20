Intermountain Virtual Mental Health Event aims to Connect People with Resources

COVID-19 has taken a toll on people’s mental well-being. This is a time of significant uncertainty and complexity for individuals, families, and organizations.

Together, everyone is navigating a new world of physical distancing where accessing usual sources of support may be a lot more challenging. Mental health challenges can affect anyone at any age, especially when the world seems to be in a state of constant crisis and change.

Hope comes from finding resources to help navigate such challenges. That’s why Intermountain Healthcare is hosting the 2020 Virtual Mental Health Services Awareness Night.

The virtual event, scheduled for Thursday, October 22, at 7 pm, is open to anyone in Utah who wants to understand how to help those with mental health challenges.

Speakers include Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez and Dr. Greg Hudnall, executive director and founder of Hope4Utah and Hope Squad.

Participants will also learn how to utilize United Way’s 211 information line as a “one-stop-shop” for resources and be able to access links to national, state, and local resources.

“We know people going through a mental health challenge often turn to family, friends or trusted leaders to find help. We want to more people to understand what resources are available so they can offer that assistance when its needed,” said Kyle Hansen, Utah Valley Hospital administrator.

For more information and to register to participate in the event, please visit the website.

