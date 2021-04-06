Intermountain updates visitor guidelines and will continue to require masks at facilities

As community COVID-19 transmission rates decrease, Intermountain Healthcare is pleased to be able to safely adjust hospital and clinic visitor guidelines to allow some additional visitors with precautions. The new guidelines began on Monday, April 5.

All visitors must continue to wear a face mask and use hand sanitizer throughout their visit. Likewise, if an individual is experiencing COVID-19, flu or cold symptoms or has had a known exposure to a virus, they are asked to delay visiting Intermountain hospitals, clinics, or physician offices unless they are seeking care for themselves.

Intermountain recognizes the important role visitors have in the healing process for patients. The COVID-19 pandemic created an environment where Intermountain Healthcare and other providers have had to limit visitors to ensure the safety of patients, caregivers, and visitors.

“As our understanding of the disease and transmission has evolved, we’ve decided to allow visitors for patients with COVID-19 for visitors at lowest risk of getting infected,” said Dr. Eddie Stenehjem who is an Intermountain Healthcare infectious diseases physician.

Highlights of the new guidelines include:

For COVID-19 patients, visitors who have proven recovery from COVID-19 in the last 90 days or have proof of completing a COVID-19 vaccination series at least 14 days prior to their visit, will be allowed in most cases.

In the case of a laboring mother, two visitors are allowed, with one visitor allowed to stay in the postpartum room. A doula is considered a visitor. In laboring mothers with COVID-19, the visitors do not need to show proof of vaccination or having had COVID-19.

For children, infants, and newborns in intensive care units (ICUs), these patients are allowed two visitors in most cases. Admitting visitors depends on the severity of the patient’s condition and treatments and if the child is COVID-19 positive. Details will be provided by the specific unit upon admission.

If a patient is at end of life, they can have up to eight visitors, with four visitors in the patient room at a time. End-of-life visitors must be age 12 or older and wear personal protective equipment as determined and provided by hospital staff.

At Intermountain clinics and InstaCare locations, up to two visitors may accompany the patient. Parents are encouraged to leave healthy children supervised at home if possible, but will not be turned away from a clinic visit if they have additional children accompanying them.

At Intermountain inpatient behavioral health facilities, visitors are still not generally allowed at this time for adult patients. Visitors and patients can check with the local facility for current guidelines.

The complete Intermountain Healthcare visitor guidelines can be reviewed here.

This article contains sponsored content.