Intermountain TOSH Pilates Program is expanding In-Person classes to help people get active again

Intermountain TOSH Pilates is expanding the number of in-person, socially distanced workout classes beginning in March. Additional classes are being added to accommodate the rising demand for in-person instruction, but classes remain limited to six people, with mandatory masking to maximize COVID safety.

For months, the Intermountain TOSH Pilates Program has been offering online instruction that anyone could do at home. Recently, the Pilates studio at TOSH – The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital – was reopened on a limited basis, and instructors have been taking extra precautions to insure people stay safe. After the success of the classes, it’s now expanding so more people can take part.

Pilates is a beneficial exercise routine whether it’s done online or in a studio, but the equipment available during in person classes is often too expensive for many to have at home. Betsy Johnson, director of Intermountain TOSH Pilates, says that’s why bringing back in-person instruction is so important.

“Having people in studio allows us to give the best instruction in real time, and our machines in the studio allows for an entirely different type of workout,” said Johnson.

One of the major benefits of Pilates is that it includes low impact exercises which helps those who have injuries or other ailments.

These routines often focus on different areas of the body which has multiple benefits including:

Core Strength and Stability

Injury Prevention

Improved posture and balance

Longer, leaner muscles

Friendship and comradery with other class participants

These classes can also be a great first step for people who are looking to increase their exercise after reduced activity during COVID-19 restrictions. Online Pilates classes and YouTube workouts are still available for anyone who doesn’t comfortable doing workouts in person. No matter your budget, your location, or goals, they have something to assist all participants.

To sign up for classes, call 801-314-2210 or email TOSHpilates@imail.org.

Visit the Intermountain TOSH Pilates website for more information.

