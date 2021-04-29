Intermountain TOSH ArthroFIT Program is keeping seniors moving and active safely during the pandemic

Years of data have shown that when seniors are inactive it can make other health issues, like arthritis and joint pain, worse.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many seniors, who are more vulnerable to the virus, are staying home more and are not as active as they’re usually are. However, the Intermountain TOSH ArthroFit program has adapted to COVID-19 to make sure seniors still get the guidance and exercise they need to stay healthy and active.

For more than a decade, the Intermountain TOSH ArthroFit program has helped to improve people’s mobility and well-being. The program has also proven to be beneficial to seniors before and after surgery. In some cases, it has allowed people to avoid surgery all together.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Intermountain TOSH trainers began doing online classes so seniors could still get instruction from home.

Now, in-person classes have since restarted with certain safety restrictions. There are no more than six patients allowed in the gym at the same time and everyone must wear a mask at all times while social distancing.

Dale Aguirre, arthritis program manager at Intermountain TOSH, says there are several benefits to the in-person classes.

“We have all of the workout equipment and expertise here to make sure patients are getting everything they need,” said Aguirre. “More importantly seniors also get the personal interaction and encouragement which can be a huge part of their success and wellbeing.”

A major difference between the Intermountain TOSH ArthroFit program and a regular gym is that all the trainers in this program are also rehab specialists. They know seniors require specialized workouts.

As people age, injuries and ailments can worsen and cause pain when they move. When that happens the first reaction is often to stop the physical activity that hurts. Experts point out a decrease in activity can make that area of the body weaker and exacerbate the problem.

“What we don’t realize is when we stop moving to avoid pain we often make other muscles weaker over time which then makes for more problems in that area of the body,” said Aguirre. “Our trainers ensure patients get enough movement to strengthen their body while trying to avoid the pain which we’re trying to make better.”

For more information or to sign up for classes for the Intermountain TOSH ArthroFit program, call 801-314-2210 or visit the ArthoFIT website.

This article contains sponsored content.