Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital Car Seat Safety Checks Go Virtual to Keep Babies Safe

As a safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital is taking its car seat safety checks virtual. Now, parents can be sure their child’s care seat is properly installed from anywhere.

“Proper installation and use of car seats are critical to keeping children safe, but many new parents and caretakers have questions about whether they’re doing it correctly,” said Jessica Strong, community health manager at Primary Children’s Hospital. “While the pandemic has slowed face-to-face interactions, we’re thrilled that technology can help us continue to bring critical safety information to parents and caretakers.”

For decades, Primary Children’s child passenger safety technicians have offered free car seat checks at hospitals and events across Utah. This new virtual option will allow technicians to continue this vital free service across Utah, Idaho, and Nevada.

These video calls allow a technician to guide a person through the process of installing a car seat while giving them important safety information along the way.

Installing a car seat may seem like a simple task, but there are several things that must be done correctly for it to protect a baby. For example, car seats should always be in the back seat, and parents need to make sure the buckle is properly secured on a child’s body to ensure it protects them.

Once a person schedules an appointment, Primary Children’s will send an email with information of the technology required, what items to have on hand, and a link to the video appointment.

For more information on the virtual car seat checks, visit the Primary Children’s website.

