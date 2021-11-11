Intermountain Orem Hospital celebrates 40 years of Clinical Excellence and Service to the Community

(ABC4 Utah) Intermountain Healthcare opened Orem Community Hospital in June of 1981 as the first hospital in Orem. Now 40 years later, it is still providing excellent community-based care and serving residents in Utah County.

“Intermountain was chosen by the Orem City Council to bring the first hospital to town,” said Lenny Lyons, Intermountain Orem Community Hospital administrator. “We began as a maternity hospital with a part-time emergency department, but quickly grew because of the needs of the community.”

As part of the larger Intermountain system, Orem offers the best in healthcare while maintaining its community roots.

“We have a very family-oriented team,” said Lyons. “At the same time, our board-certified caregivers are able to offer many of the same services as our larger sister Intermountain hospitals.”

Orem Community Hospital is nestled in the neighborhood on 400 North in Orem, with a 24-hour emergency room, same day surgery, imaging, outpatient lab, and more.

“We have a primary care clinic on our campus with OB/Gyn, family medicine, and pediatrics,” said Lyons. “We also have unique neuro and pediatric rehab units on our campus, with a satellite MRI and imaging center on 800 North.”

Lyons said the board-certified trauma doctors in the emergency room also serve the community at Utah Valley Hospital, bringing their expertise and experience to Orem.

But Orem still maintains many of its roots in the community.

“We average a little under a thousand births a year at our hospital,” said Lyons. “A current trend in maternity is staying in the same room for labor, delivery, and post-partum care. But that has always been the model at Orem Community. We call this One Suite Birth, and the wonderful maternity experience has kept our Women’s Center in the 95th percentile nationally for patient experience for years.”

Orem Community Hospital also partners with others to promote community health.

“We started the Harvest Good Health Festival to provide free health screenings and education in 2016. Orem City joined us a partner the next year,” said Lyons. “COVID made us adapt the last couple of years, but this fall we worked with the Title 1 elementary schools in the neighborhood to promote healthy habits in students and their parents.”

Lyons said the Orem LiVe Well Community Garden on campus was opened in 2015, and now has 44 plots where Orem and Vineyard residents can grow their own fresh produce.

“We are also working with Vineyard to support their new community garden,” he added. “Our sponsorship is helping pay for plots and other support materials. It is a great way to stay connected with our community, not to mention promote sense of accomplishment and health benefits individuals receive from being able to use their own fresh produce.”

The next project with Vineyard City will be to provide mental health and family-friendly cookbooks for the children’s library.

Orem Community Hospital Campus is home to a one-mile walking trail, as well as provides field space for soccer and ultimate frisbee. “We are so proud of our community and are overjoyed by the opportunities we have to give back.”

For more information about Intermountain Orem Community Hospital, visit their website or visit them at 331 North 400 West in Orem.

*Sponsored Content.