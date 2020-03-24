Intermountain Healthcare’s new online digital COVID-19 tool surpasses 60,000 users in first four days

Nearly 60,000 people have used Intermountain Healthcare’s new COVID-19 Symptom Checker since it was launched last Thursday evening.

The Intermountain Symptom Checker is a free online, artificial intelligence (AI) powered tool that helps people assess their risk for COVID-19 and determine the most appropriate care setting for their condition, if needed.

The Intermountain Symptom Checker is available to the public.

About half of those using the Symptom Checker had no risk or very low risk. A third were directed to telephone answer lines or a telehealth visit where they could be further screened. Self-quarantine was recommended for nine percent of users, an ED visit for six percent, and one percent were directed to contact 911, according to Susan Tew from the Office of Patient Experience at Intermountain Healthcare.

Most individuals did not have risk factors that required testing at one of 22 curbside drive-thru assessment locations that Intermountain Healthcare has set up throughout much of Utah.

“These 22 curbside collection centers have actually had remarkably low levels of usage, which is a sign of great success,” said Todd Vento, MD, an infectious disease expert at Intermountain Healthcare. “By using the online COVID-19 Symptom Checker and then screening with telephone and telehealth services, we’ve been able to greatly reduce the number of unnecessary visits to clinics and hospitals.”

“And for the ‘worried well,’ or those people that might have concerns but aren’t feeling ill, the Symptom Checker has been very helpful in providing an accurate and reliable source of medical information,” added Dr. Vento.

The Intermountain Symptom Checker uses a friendly AI-powered digital assistant named “Scout” to walk people through key questions related to their symptoms and risk. The tool is continuously updated based on CDC and WHO guidelines and helps consumers by providing the following services:

Checks for COVID-19 symptoms and pertinent risk factors

Navigates people to appropriate resources and care based on their level of risk

Provides general information on symptoms, prevention, and what to do

Provides authoritative and timely answers to common questions about COVID-19

This article contains sponsored content.