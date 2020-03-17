Intermountain Healthcare updates visitor guidelines for hospitals and clinics

Intermountain Healthcare is taking precautions to keep patients, caregivers, and the community safe with new visitor restriction policies at all of its hospitals, clinics, and InstaCares in Utah and Idaho. Beginning on Tuesday, March 17, updated visitor guidelines will take effect, according to Cherie Frame, RN, director of infection prevention for Intermountain Healthcare.

The updated visitation policy is modeled from guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Utah Department of Health. The new guidelines are as follows:

Intermountain Healthcare Hospitals

If you are sick, please do not visit or accompany a patient, and do not enter the facility except to seek care for yourself.

No hospital visitors will be allowed except in the following circumstances:



Two visitors allowed only for:

Obstetric patients — one partner, one birth support person

Well-Baby patients — may have both parents present

End-of-life patients



One visitor allowed only for:

Minors under age 18 — one visitor or guardian per day.

Patients with disruptive behaviors or altered mental status (where caregiver provides safety/information).

Patients undergoing surgery or procedures — one visitor who must leave the hospital as soon as reasonable after the procedure.

Patients who have an appointment at a hospital-based clinic, laboratory or radiology department, or visiting the Emergency Department.

Patients at admission and discharge.

No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed to enter a hospital except to seek care for themselves.

No visitors allowed to patients who have been confirmed or possibly have COVID-19.

All visitors required to wash their hands or use alcohol sanitizer before and after leaving a patient room, exam room, and a facility.

Intermountain Clinics and InstaCares

If you are sick, do not visit or accompany a patient, and do not enter the facility except to seek care for yourself.

One guest of any age may accompany a patient.

There will be no guests of patients allowed who have been confirmed or possibly have COVID-19.

All visitors required to wash their hands or use alcohol sanitizer before and after leaving a patient room, exam room, and a facility.





“While this change may create challenging situations for some people, it is a necessary and appropriate step given the anticipated growth in the number of Utah cases of COVID-19. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time that we’re working to ensure the safety of our patients, caregivers, and community,” said Frame.

