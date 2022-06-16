(ABC4 Utah) The Intermountain Healthcare Cancer Center, which cares for more Utahns with cancer than any other program, has received a prestigious three-year accreditation from the Commission on Cancer, a quality assurance program of the American College of Surgeons.

To earn accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.

The accreditation includes Intermountain Cancer Center hubs: McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden; Intermountain Medical Center in Murray; Utah Valley Hospital in Provo; and St. George Cancer Center. These hubs also have telehealth capabilities that connect to Intermountain satellite facilities.

As a Commission on Cancer accredited program, the Intermountain Cancer Center takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that involves consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists, and many other cancer specialists. This multidisciplinary partnership results in improved patient care.

“We are honored as Utah Intermountain Healthcare cancer care providers to have achieved Commission on Cancer accreditation in 2022,” said Brandon Barney, MD, associate medical director of radiation oncology for Intermountain. “While individual hospitals within Intermountain Healthcare have earned accreditation for many years, this is the first time the cancer program at Intermountain has achieved accreditation as a unified clinical network.”

“Achieving accreditation means that the Intermountain cancer program has demonstrated quality, expertise, and a commitment to clinical excellence on par with the best cancer provider networks in the country,” added Dr. Barney.

The Intermountain Cancer Center locations provides comprehensive cancer-related programs that focus on the full spectrum of cancer care including prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease, and end-of-life care.

“The Intermountain Cancer Center continues to be committed to providing state-of-the-art cancer care as conveniently and as close to home for our patients as possible. We strive every day to help our patients and communities live the healthiest lives possible and this accreditation is a reflection of this mission,” said Dr. Barney.

When patients receive care at the Intermountain, they also have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling, and patient centered services including psycho-social support, a patient navigation process, and a survivorship care plan that documents the care each patient receives and seeks to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.

*Sponsored Content.