Intermountain doctor wins national cancer award

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Lincoln Nadauld, MD, Ph.D., executive director of Intermountain Healthcare’s Precision Genomics Program, has been honored with the prestigious Cancer Community (C2) Award.

According to officials with Intermountain Healthcare Dr. Nadauld has been given the award for advancing precision medicine that brings more personalized treatments to cancer patients.

“Intermountain’s approach to precision medicine, which analyzes cancer at the genetic level to find better treatments to stop the disease can double the survival rates of late-stage cancer patients while decreasing associated costs by 23 percent,” said Dr. Nadauld.

“These individualized treatments allow for a whole new way to battle cancer, but more importantly it gives our patients renewed hope,” he added. “It’s an incredible honor to see the work of our team receiving national recognition from such prestigious organizations.”

The national C2 Awards are presented annually to honor unsung heroes of cancer care.

Intermountain Healthcare said the next major cancer project Dr. Nadauld and Intermountain are undertaking through Precision Genomics is the HerediGene: Population Study.

The study aims to analyze the DNA of 500,000 participants in efforts to better understand how disease affects the body. The goal of the study is to discover better methods for detection, prevention, and treatment of diseases including cancer.

Nearly two years into the five-year study researchers have already discovered hundreds of patients with a hereditary cancer gene, Intermountain added.

“This information allows our patients to be aware of their susceptibility to certain cancers and work with their doctors for continued screening,” said Dr. Nadauld. “Even just a few years ago none of this seemed possible, but now people may be able to catch cancers even earlier and have a better chance of survival. I believe we’re at the beginning of a major milestone in cancer treatment.”

Through the C2 Award, Dr. Nadauld receives $50,000 to donate to a non-profit of his choice. He plans to give the money to Intermountain Precision Genomics to continue benefiting patients and research in the fight against cancer.

This article contains sponsored content.