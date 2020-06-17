Information you need to know about hospital visits after COVID-19

Jen Wagenaar, MountainStar Healthcare Chief Nursing Executive has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Utah and spoke with ABC4’s Emily Clark about why people do not need to be worried about coming to the hospital and taking care of their healthcare needs.

The message early was to not come to the hospital because it would overwhelm the system. That isn’t the case here in Utah. While MountainStar Hospitals are seeing an increase in cases, hospitalization rates are still low across our network and the state. This has been the case even in March and April. By and large, we’ve been very fortunate as a state.

MountainStar Healthcare has the capacity to care for COVID-19 patients as well as any other conditions and all the adequate PPE and materials to keep both our colleagues and patients safe. The images you see on TV of New York and other areas are not what we are seeing here in Utah and it is safe to seek the care you need.

People may not realize MountainStar Healthcare is open for a wide spectrum of care at this point, and people are resuming care and far too many are not, which can have dire consequences. For example, we have seen a decline in our emergency room volumes nationwide, which makes us nervous because those emergent situations have not just gone away.

MountainStar Healthcare has resumed most surgeries and we are working closely with the Department of Health and the other health systems in Utah to follow a tiered approach to surgery and services. We look at bed capacity and available supply to make sure we are safely providing the care you need. And of course, still delivering babies and have throughout the pandemic.

MountainStar Healthcare has a number of universal precautions in place to keep you safe:

First and foremost universal masking for staff and visitors

Appropriate PPE for our team

Separating COVID-19 patients in a different part of the hospital

Screening of all colleagues, visitors, and patients when entering the hospital

Measures within waiting rooms to promote social distancing

Always had robust infection prevention measures and have taken it to an even higher level of focus.

The bottom line is you can be confident that it is safe to come to all MountainStar Healthcare hospitals for the care you may have been delaying. Delaying can lead to bigger problems down the road. No healthcare need is too big or too small.

If you have additional questions or concerns you can call your local hospital or physician or visit the Mountainstar Healthcare website.

You can also find additional information on the Mountainstar Healthcare Blog, watching Youtube videos, or by following them on Twitter and Facebook.

If you or a family member is experiencing a medical emergency, please call 9-1-1.

This article contains sponsored content.