Influence is everything when it comes to kids

Spring Break is right around the corner and a lot of places are opening up across the country. For some, it’s a great time for family vacations but for Older kids, they may be going out with friends to parties, and sometimes those celebrations may include alcohol.

No matter where your child goes or even if they’re staying home, it’s important to make sure their Spring Break does NOT include alcohol.

That’s why Heidi, Regional Director with Utah Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health is encouraging parents to have a conversation with kids, before the break, about the benefits of protecting their healthy brains from the harms of alcohol. Then make your rules clear about not drinking before age 21.

If your child plans to stay close to home, parents can help by providing alcohol-free activities—whether that’s with the family or with your kid’s friends. Creating an alcohol-free social environment is key because research shows if your child’s friends drink, your child is more likely to drink as well.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), alcohol is the most commonly used and abused drug among youth in the United States and it’s the easiest to access for our kids. While you might think your kids are more influenced by their peers, research shows the #1 reason kids choose not to drink is because of parental disapproval.

Studies show that if your child thinks you would view their drinking underage as very wrong, there’s a very small chance they will drink — only about 3 percent. But if your child perceives you would only view it as wrong or a little wrong, the likelihood dramatically increases, with up to 37 percent of kids opting to drink. That’s why parents’ clear rules against underage alcohol use are so powerful.

After communicating your strong disapproval of underage drinking, then parents need to stay involved in their kids’ daily lives because all kids need help to stay alcohol-free. Parents Empowered recommends using the 5 Ws.

Anytime your child is about to leave the house, check in with these questions:

Where are you going?

Who will you be with?

What will you be doing?

When will you be home?

Will there be alcohol?

While kids may seem a little annoyed, ultimately, it shows your kids that your care about them and want to keep them healthy and safe.

If you’re wondering how to start the “no underage drinking” conversation, keep in mind it doesn’t have to be a big, formal talk. Actually, you could break them into a series of smaller chats that happen in very casual and informal settings; while you’re playing a video game, while you’re in the car together, or sharing a meal together.

It’s also not meant to be a one-and-done conversation. It can be an ongoing dialogue about protecting your child’s most valuable asset — their healthy brain. The key is to use open-ended questions and have a two-way conversation. It also can be very powerful to role-play potential solutions. A few conversation starters for your chat include:

“What would you do if someone offered you alcohol?”

“If you and your friends were in an unsafe situation, how would you handle it?”

“What if your friends’ parents allow alcohol at the party? What would you do?”

These types of questions get your kids to think out loud, anticipate any obstacles, and practice saying no when faced with peer pressure situations. Also let your kids know that if they go somewhere and alcohol is present, they can call or text you and you will come to pick them up.

Consistent communication with your kids is key. Let your kids know that you strongly disapprove of underage drinking and set clear rules against it.

You can visit the Parents Empowered website for additional tips and resources parents can use to start these conversations and help prevent underage drinking.

