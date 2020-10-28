Kostopulos Dream Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of people of all abilities through education, recreation, and growth opportunities. Since 1967, they have offered educational and recreational opportunities for individuals of all ages and abilities. Their goal is to make services available to all people, regardless of ability level, income, or place of residence.

Camp K has been opened over the summer and continued to stay open during the fall. Offering Day Camps and After School programs for anyone interested in child care, daycare, respite care. Their programs are infused with educational opportunities and are opened to people with or without disabilities.

As November approaches, CampK has some exciting events planned.

Drama and Dinner

Travel the world Mini Day Camp

Green Thumb Club

Star Wars Mini Day Camp

Disney Deluxe

Camp K Thanksgiving Party

and many more..

For December they also have some awesome community-based activities ahead: Zumba & Yoga, Elf Mini Day Camp, Holiday Card & Craft Night, the annual Camp K Ho-ho-holiday Party, and more!

Community-Based Activities are hosted Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at Camp K! On Tuesdays and Fridays, drop-off for participants at Camp K is at 4:00 pm and pick-up from Camp K at 8:00 pm. On Saturdays, Mini Day Camp drop off at Camp K is at 9:00 am and pick-up at Camp K at 5:00 pm. Unfortunately, they are not able to provide transportation at this time. During all Tuesday and Friday activities, dinner will be provided for participants. During all Saturday Mini Day Camps, lunch will be provided for participants. Meals will be catered from Ruth’s Diner.

When arriving at Camp K, they ask for all participants and guardians to remain in the front parking lot, in their vehicles, until a staff member can check them in. The check-in process will include a temperature check and completion of a health questionnaire. They’ve continually practiced these protocols and included social distancing, wearing masks, thorough disinfection of all activity areas/supplies, and serving the participants in small groups to ensure safety. Staff will walk participants one-by-one to their vehicle for check-out at the end of each activity.

This summer they successfully completed 14 weeks of Day Camps, following all health and safety guidelines with no health issues and with zero documented evidence of any transmission of COVID-19 at Camp K. They’ve had a great couple of months for all activities; Day Camps and Community-Based Programs.

They’re continuing weekly Day Camps through December. These All-Inclusive Fall Day Camps run Monday-Friday from 9:00 am-5:00 pm.

Please note:

Participants may sign up for the Fall Day Camps by individual days.

Participants may sign up for both Day Camp and Community-Based Activities that fall on the same day. In this case, the drop-off is at 9:00 am and pick-up is at 8:00 pm.

All programs are open to all individuals with or without a disability – friends, neighbors, and siblings are welcome!

Camp K is committed to continuing a safe, healthy, and fun activity environment for all!

For more information about Camp K or to register, please visit their website or send an EMail to KDF@campk.org

