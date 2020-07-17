How you can help men break the silence

Surae Chinn of ABC4 and Andrew Rinehart with Wasatch Medical Clinic discuss the importance of women taking an active roll in helping men break the silence on ED.

Andrew advises women to speak with their partners about getting the spontaneity back in the bedroom. ED isn’t just a condition that affects men, it also has an effect on women in the relationship. Wasatch Medical Clinic is a male-only staff but women should also be looking into the Acoustic Wave therapy treatment for the man in their lives also.

Acoustic wave therapy utilizes acoustical, pulsating sound waves to rebuild, strengthen and open up blood vessels. It will additionally remove any plaque buildup that naturally occurs as a man ages and has been shown to stimulate the growth of new blood vessels resulting in an increase in blood flow.

Acoustic Wave therapy treatment is needle-free, surgery-free, and drug-free. By treating the root cause of ED, not just the symptoms, and also allowing men to avoid having to take a pill and have side effects.

