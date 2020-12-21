How to return to travel with locations opening up

Among the many things put on hold in 2020, travel may have been halted the most. In the new year, depending on how comfortable you feel, travel agencies are ready to work with you. In 2021, you can start dreaming about travel again.

You may just want to take a road trip to Vail for a ski weekend. Maybe you are ready to get on a plane and take a trip back east and see the Grand Ole Opry or Graceland. Or maybe you are ready to be on a beach somewhere in the Caribbean or Mexico.

Using a travel advisor now is more critical than it has ever been. Travel restrictions are changing on a daily basis and it’s their job to navigate the confusion, rules and stress for you. Your trip advisor should provide all the latest travel requirements and place you in a resort that is open and safe for travel.

The world is opening back up, but locations have different requirements for entry. Mexico is the least restrictive right now. The Caribbean has many all inclusives open.

One beautiful things of 2020 was the rediscovery of America. There are many places open for travelers. For example, Hawaii is open and if you haven’t been now is a perfect time to make it happen.

The Travel Concierge just sent a family on their dream trip who had to rebook the trip multiple times since the beginning of the pandemic. They finally enjoyed 10 days on the beaches of Hawaii. Trip Advisors such as Natalee Fox find a lot of joy in making dreams come true. The goal in 2021 is to put the joy of travel back on the calendar.

You can find more info about restrictions and how to plan a trip at TheTravelConcierge.net or on Facebook or Instagram @thebucketlistchic

This article contains sponsored content.