How to best help the elderly during these trying times

Dr. Cynthia Lawlor a Geriatrician at St. Mark’s Hospital joins ABC4 today to discuss senior healthcare services and additional concerns because of COVID-19.

A geriatrician is a specific subspecialty within primary care that focuses on the unique problems and changes that older adults face.

Some of the biggest concerns Dr. Lawlor and other physicians at St. Marks Hospital are hearing about COVID-19 right now are about masks. Seniors, in general, are extremely careful and most are wearing masks to protect themselves and others. Many patients are nervous to go out because others aren’t wearing masks.

Research shows that mask-wearing can help stop the spread and it will help patients feel comfortable getting back out of the house and back to their life.

St. Mark’s Hospital physicians would like to encourage everyone out there to reach out to your parents, grandparents, or other relatives who may be lonely and find ways to connect. Many patients are lonely and are experiencing a lot of anxiety and depression due to isolation. This is especially true for those patients in long-term care facilities where visitor restrictions are in place. Give them a call. Use video chat. Find a way to reach out because they really need it. There are resources out there to help with depression, such as the Utah Strong Counseling program and others.

Dr. Lawlor urges patients that now is not the time to ignore your chronic conditions like diabetes or heart failure.

St. Marks’s Hospital is concerned that patients are ignoring warning signs and end-up hospitalized much sicker than you would have been if you would have come earlier. If you or a family member are nervous to come in we offer telehealth options to have your visit from home. St. Marks Hospital has enhanced precautions to keep patients safe at the clinic so they can feel comfortable seeking the care they need.

The Senior Health Center in Salt Lake City offers all of its services in one location to make your experience as convenient as possible. Elderly care and senior healthcare services include:

Primary medical care such as physical exams, diagnostics services, etc.

Advanced treatment of acute and chronic conditions

Coordination of laboratory and imaging services

Customized prescription management

Health screenings and educational programs

Referrals to medical specialists

Coordination of community and home care resources

Preventive medicine

The Senior Health Center at St. Marks Hospital provides high-quality, compassionate care, and it offers direct access to the physicians and specialists who understand your unique medical needs. But, that’s not all that makes our senior care center the right choice for you. We also offer the following advantages:

Board-certified staff of specialists

Personalized care to match your needs

No referral required

Longer appointment times

Easy access to a variety of hospital services

Assistance with billing and paperwork

Convenient, easy-to-find location

Reserved parking for Senior Health Center patients

If you or a family member is experiencing a medical emergency, dial 9-1-1.

To schedule lab tests, health screenings, or a visit with your senior care provider, call (801) 268-7766 or visit their website.

You can also view more information about St. Marks hospital via Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, or health tips by checking out their Blog.

